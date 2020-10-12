Ex-international, Wahidi Akanni, says Gernor Rohr should stop ignoring Nigeria Professional Football League players in order to give balance to the Super Eagles.

He said on Monday in Lagos that the neglect of local players by the Technical Adviser would continue to affect the national team.

Akanni said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria against the backdrop of Super Eagles performance in the friendly match against Algeria, which Nigeria lost 0-1 to the reigning African champions.

The match was Super Eagles’ first international encounter in 2020 as football activities resume after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The friendly game was organised to help Rohr’s men stay in top shape for the November Africa Cup of Nations double header qualification tie against Sierra Leone.

Akanni said: “You can’t do well without at least four home-based players in the Super Eagles squad.

“We have talents at the grassroots.

“This is the more reason why the Minister’s idea of National Principals Cup competition is good.

“We can do better no doubt.

“We just have to find the right balance so that our match in November can give us the much desired result.”

NAN.