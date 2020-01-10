Nigeria’s foremost industrialist, Aare Rasak Akanni Okoya, the founder of Eleganza Group, is 80.

He is set to mark the landmark age on January 12, 2020.

The indefatigable businessman who started trading at a very tender age before venturing into manufacturing will be serenaded by top business moguls, politicians, high powered celebrities and dignitaries that cut across all sectors of the Nigerian and international economy.

There is no doubt that Aare Rasaq Akanni Okoya has paid his dues in helping many out of poverty through the establishment of his group of companies that is into diverse economical sectors, most popular of which is the Eleganza Industries, now rebranded as the Eleganza Industrial City, where thousands of Nigerians and expatriates earn their daily living.

According to research conducted by the Squard Media Group, led by Quadri Olowolagba, Aare Rasaq Okoya will celebrate the 80th birthday at his massive and expansive Oluwanisola Estate in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the beautiful and hardworking wife of the business guru, Dr. Shade Okoya, is preparing vividly for the grand event, while thanking Almighty God for granting her lovely and caring husband the opportunity to join the league of octogenarians.

Shade Okoya who, is regarded as the soul of the Eleganza Group of Companies, will also be supported by top society ladies and internationally renowned business women who are all close friends of the Okoyas.