Akanni Aluko, Lanlehin condole Ayefele, Oyo NUJ over Ajiboye’s death

Senator Olufemi Lanlehin and a renowned publisher, Chief Akanni Aluko, have joined other Nigerians to mourn the death of David Ajiboye, the Station Manager, Fresh 106.9 FM Ado-Ekiti.

The duo, in separate statements made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, condoled with Dr Yinka Ayefele, the Chairman, Fresh FM Stations and Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajiboye, a former member of staff of the Nigerian Tribune and until his death, the Fresh 106.9 FM, Ado-Ekiti Station Manager, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Ibadan during a brief illness.

Lanlehin, in his statement, decried the unfortunate demise of Ajiboye, describing him as an hardworking and loyal young man.

“Ajiboye, an all-round journalist, made his mark in the Nigerian Tribune as an entertainment writer, before joining Ayefele.

“He had since then, dispatched his duties with zest and zeal, displaying, in no small measure, the true colours of loyalty and commitment,” he said.

Lanlehin, who described death as a debt all mortals owed, expressed sadness at the death of the young and upwardly mobile Ajiboye.

He said that Ajiboye died when his contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, especially in the media sector was still needed.

Lanlehin commiserated with the Ajiboye family and Fresh FM family, praying God Almighty to grant the repose of the departed gentle soul and as well give everyone grieving the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Also, Aluko, the publisher of the defunct Third Eye Newspapers, in a statement he personally signed, expressed shock over Ajiboye’s death, describing it as unfortunate, sad and painful.

The renowned business mogul, who condoled with the family of the late journalist, prayed that God should give Ayefele the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

He described the late Ajiboye as a dutiful and passionate professional who displayed uncommon passion for his job.

“May God Almighty be with the family he left behind.

“I commiserate with Ayefele, the management of Fresh FM stations and Oyo NUJ family led by Alhaji Demola Babalola on the passage of this vibrant and dependable journalist.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the renowned media and entertainment chief. I also sympathise with the immediate family of the late journalist.

“It is my prayer that God supply the family real comfort,” he said.

Aluko, who expressed concern over the growing risk associated with the practice of journalism, urged journalists to simplify their duty calls by networking rather than travelling to avoid the risk.