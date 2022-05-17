Akanji rejects Dortmund new deal

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has admitted that Manuel Akanji doesn’t want to sign a new contract.

The Swiss defender has been linked with Manchester United, Leicester and Arsenal this season.

With a deal to 2023, BVB face having to sell Akanji this summer if they’re to get value for money.

Kehl admitted: “Manuel has a contract until 2023 and he does not want to extend it.

“Right now nothing new is happening. We have close contact with his agent and we will wait and see what happens now.”