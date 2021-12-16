Akande was Obasanjo’s favourite, his attack of ex-president shocking — Oyinlola

A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has expressed shock at the attack on ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo by another former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande.

Oyinlola said this in a statement he issued in reaction to Akande’s attack on Obasanjo in his book: “My Participations.”

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in the statement on Thursday said when he was in office as governor, Obasanjo was always against anything that was not in favour of Akande, who was then in the Alliance for Democracy.

He said Akande, a former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, then shockingly attacked Obasanjo in his book.

Oyinlola said: “… I take responsibility for every action I took as governor.

“Chief Akande said I apologized to him for my actions as governor.

“That is not true.

“As governor, I feared only God and was nobody’s errand boy.

“I say so because I noticed that Chief Akande repeatedly blamed President Olusegun Obasanjo for the steps I took which he didn’t like.

“Ironically, Chief Akande was President Obasanjo’s favorite and the president always said this to those of us in his party.

“The saying that came to my mind when I read Chief Akande’s attacks on Obasanjo is ‘Eni a fe l’a mo, a o mo eni to fe ni (We only know those we love, we do not know those who love us).’”