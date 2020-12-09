Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) has reunited an Oman returnee, Adunni Oseni, with her family.

This is contained in a statement issued by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Akande-Sadipe, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, reunited Oseni, an indigene of Oyo State, repatriated from Oman on Tuesday through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

She said that Oseni, a member of her constituency, was denied the opportunity to return home by her employers until she intervened.

“Oseni willingly submitted herself to be repatriated to Nigeria due to the inhumane condition she and many others were subjected to in Oman.

“The returnee was properly screened by security agencies and health institutions to ascertain her status before being released into society.

“I condemn the inhumane treatment being meted out to Nigerians in some of these Arab countries and the unfortunate situation they subject them to.

“I commend the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for its good work and for maintaining synergy with relevant agencies,’’ she said.

The lawmaker advocated more funding for NAPTIP, saddled with the responsibility of tackling human trafficking in the country.

“As it stands today, we have over 20,000 Nigerian girls living in tents in Mali, an African country and over 40,000 in Lebanon,” she said.

Akande-Sadipe pledged the commitment of the Ninth National Assembly to fighting human trafficking in the country by enacting stricter laws.

“We have a responsive Ninth Assembly, under Femi Gbajabiamila, which is putting in place the right laws that will guard against these incessant occurrences,” she said.

The lawmaker said that relevant agencies, in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force, should press charges against traffickers to deter others from engaging in such nefarious acts.

According to her, an appropriate arm of government is working on the repatriation of 35 Nigerians at the Ghanaian border.

“The ugly situation in the country had led some Nigerians into going to these unsafe countries for greener pastures.

“However, they become victims and targets of attack in those countries that Nigeria has no bilateral relationship with. This had made them to return home most times, with nothing,” she added.

Abdullahi Usman, the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, pleaded with Nigerians not to travel without proper guidance, saying that Oseni’s case was one out of many cases of deception.

Oseni, who recalled her ordeal in Oman, called on girls and youths not to rush out of the country in search of greener pastures without proper scrutiny of the agents involved.