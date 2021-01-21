Tolulope Akande-Sadipe(APC-Oluyole) Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, has made her first public appearance, 27 days after she tested positive for coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akande-Sadipe, who had in December tested positive for COVID-19, attended the Oyo Central Senatorial District meeting of the APC on Wednesday.

She told newsmen that COVID-19 was not a matter to handle with levity, urging the people to adhere strictly to the protocols reeled out by the appropriate agencies.

The lawmaker narrated how she battled with the deadly COVID-19, explaining that she noticed the symptoms of the virus in December.

“I noticed the symptoms of the virus in December and immediately had a test that confirmed the positive status.

“I feel great, I thank God for life and my recovery. I am happy to be at the Oyo Central Senatorial District meeting, being my first outing since the battle with the deadly virus.

“COVID-19 is real.

“During the experience, each passing day was a gift. With God first, proper medication and management, I overcame,” the lawmaker said.

She expressed gratitude to family members, political allies and colleagues in the House of Representatives who stood by her in prayer during the ordeal.

The lawmaker explained that she was very careful before the ordeal, saying her experience taught her a lesson that COVID-19 should not be handled with levity even amidst family unit and members of the same household.

“I would advise members of my constituency and Nigerians to observe social distancing religiously and wear face masks appropriately until further notice.

“This is not the time for socializing.

“When that ordinary fever or cough is prolonged, or when that respiratory discomfort is accompanied by joint aches, loss of smell or taste, irritation, body pains, and palpitations, isolate test and seek medical attention,” she said.

Akande-Sadipe said that COVID-19 is deceptive, urging the people not to self-medicate anytime they feel malaria, but seek medical attention urgently.

The lawmaker thanked the party executive members and the good people of Oluyole for their prayers and well wishes.