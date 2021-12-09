Akande-Sadipe provides additional boreholes, transformers, solar light for Oluyole Constituency

Federal lawmaker, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has provided six boreholes, eight transformers and one hundred and twenty solar lights for residents in Oluyole Federal constituency.

This, the House of Representatives Member, who also chairs the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, said was in line with her campaign promises.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the only female Rep from Oyo State, said the transformers are of 500KVA capacity each, promising more to other communities.

Recall that, the federal lawmaker had earlier held a Mega Empowerment scheme where she gave out 15 cars, 35 laptops, 40 freezers, 47 grinding machines and 47 sewing machines, to members of her constituency.

Akande-Sadipe implored the communities to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities provided, noting that over twenty transformers and over twenty boreholes have been provided under her administration and proper maintenance is necessary to sustain the social amenities provided.

Promising members of Oluyole constituency of her continuous efforts to alleviate poverty, Akande-Sadipe further urged them to shun any act that could tarnish the good image of Oluyole Federal Constituency.

She said: “The provision of potable water through these solar-powered boreholes and provision of solar lights and transformers is another significant milestone to me”.

“All these projects are in fulfillment of my campaign promises to address the gaps in the basic needs of people across the constituency.”

Residents of the beneficiary communities, including Orisunmibare General, Irewolede, Kolajo, Ayedade and Idiroko lauded Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, saying the Federal Rep had done her part by bringing the facilities to their doorstep.