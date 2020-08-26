The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has felicitated with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso 1), wishing him continued good health and Almighty’s blessings as he clocks 92 today.

Akande-Sadipe in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Olamilekan Olusada, thanked God for giving the monarch long life.

She said: “I join well-meaning Nigerians, Oyo State Government, the people of Oluyole Federal Constituency and Ibadan indigenes home and abroad to salute our royal father.”

Akande-Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency, extolled the royal father for serving as a pillar to many within and outside Ibadanland.

Akande-Sadipe prayed, saying: “Kabiyesi, as you begin the journey into another year, I wish you long life in sound health and the strength to lead.”