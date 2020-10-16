The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe, has congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Akande-Sadipe, in a statement made available to newsmen, described the monarch as a seasoned administrator, who has used his knowledge and experience to bring about revolution in Oyo.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency Representative revealed that despite being an Ibadan woman, she is related to the Oyo ruling empire through her great grandfather, adding that as a daughter in the Royal lineage, she admires his impeccable records and true spirit of royalty.

She said: “On this Auspicious day, the people of Oluyole and I, granddaughter of Sijuwoolade, Olobaloro felicitates with the Alaafin of Oyo Empire, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye and all sons and daughters of Oyo on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

“Kabiyesi, your strength is not in doubt saw you boxing a few days ago. we wish you grace and strength as you begin another glorious year today, A true lover of boxing, A teacher of Yoruba traditional history, your wisdom, knowledge and contribution to yoruba tradition stands you out. Long Live Your Majesty.”

Akande-Sadipe said Oba Adeyemi has displayed high degree of dedication while contributing his quota to the growth and development of the State.