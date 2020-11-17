Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has advocated for the establishment of a Unit under the Nigeria Diaspora Commission that will facilitate a less costly and more efficient remittance process and documentation.

In her goodwill message during the Annual General Meeting of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe held on Tuesday, Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, posited that the establishment of a remittance arm of business will drive more remittances to the country.

Akande-Sadipe said all hands must be on deck to harness Diaspora remittances potentials towards the development of the nation.

“Nigerians in Diaspora have been a major force for development in the country through remittances, but beyond remittances more importantly, a need for promotion of trade and investments, innovation, knowledge and technology transfers,” she said.

She opined that it is important to ascertain why the impact of recorded huge diaspora remittances is not visible on Nigeria’s economy, stressing that there was the need to put measures in place to ensure accountability and transparency for Sustainable National Growth and Development.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency representative said if properly harnessed, opportunities exist in Housing, Health, Education, Power and Water sectors.

Akande-Sadipe said: “We need to re-invent and develop strategies on how to mobilise Diaspora remittances and this can be achieved by taking a cue from other countries who have succeeded at it.”

She called for development of projects to harness the potential of diaspora remittances for poverty reduction and local economic development.

She said: “Mass Housing developments, small scale industries projects and even Diaspora bond created to achieve Sustainable Economic Growth and Development for our nation, Nigeria.”

She also assured Nigerians in diaspora of the House of Representatives’ support for enfranchisement of Nigerians living in the Diaspora, adding: “We all know that the Nigerians living outside the country have as much stake in the present and future of Nigeria as those of us who live here.

“I wish to assure our diaspora citizens of the readiness of the 9th assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla to partner with all relevant stakeholders in formulating policies that represent Sustainable National Growth and Development.”

The Lawmaker advised stakeholders to view the summit as a rare opportunity to engage with each other, exchange ideas on creating a working synergy to leverage on enormous Diaspora potentials in the areas of policies, projects and participation in the nation’s development.

Akande-Sadipe said: “It is my desire that at this summit, every stakeholder would have something to cheer in the project called ‘Nigeria’ and equally be satisfied that a NEW DAWN in Diaspora Relationship for the nation is NOW.”