The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has backed the position of the party’s former Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, on the ongoing registration and revalidation of the party and the new leadership of the party picked during a meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday during the revalidation of his membership of the APC in Lagos.

Akande had on Thursday during his re-registration in his Oke-Ila, Osun State home faulted the creation of the party’s caretaker and extra-ordinary convention planning committees.

He also picked holes in the ongoing exercise initiated by the committee, saying the registration was wasteful.

He also berated the Caretaker Executive Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari last year, saying most aberrant authorities always end up in contempt and disgrace.

The ex-APC chairman asked the party’s current leadership to resist all temptations of “sit-tight syndromes,” which, according to him, usually characterised “most handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.”

Backing Akande when he spoke with newsmen on Saturday at his Ikoyi residence, Tinubu said he endorsed it.

He said: “Since we have a foundation and that foundation is on which the structure up till the present was built at the time of the registration of this party, I will not fault Baba Akande’s position.

“I will not but endorse it.

“What we are doing now is a matter of addition and subtraction, free entry and free exit.

“You have joined a particular party, you have decided to leave that party.

“You have equal opportunity for new members to join and update the existing register of the party.”

Tinubu said he hasn’t heard that the party’s register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission at the time of APC registration has been invalidated.

He described the party’s exercise as an update and revalidation of all those membership, adding that despite the APC witnessing several congresses and exits, it had complied with the nation’s Electoral Act.

The APC Leader was joined at the revalidation by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu; and the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who is a member of the party’s caretaker committee; and several party leaders in the state.