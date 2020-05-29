Kehinde Akande, the Caretaker Chairman, Ibadan South-West Local Government, has emerged the new chairman of Ibadan Local Government Properties Company.

He emerged winner of an election conducted at a meeting of Caretaker Chairmen for Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in Ibadanland on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ibadan Property Company is a business entity of all LGAs and LCDAs in Ibadanland.

Akande defeated his co-contender, Hameed Adekunle, the Chairman, Akinyele South LCDA, with 16 votes to one.

Ibrahim Akintayo, the Caretaker Chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government, told newsmen after the meeting that 16 of the 17 chairmen present voted for Akande.

Akintayo said the company was set up with the objective of trading in real estate businesses, while local government chairmen in Ibadaland are members of its board.

Akande, in his acceptance speech, appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for his forthrightness and commitment to see that Ibadan and the entire Oyo State was developed.

He commended the governor for proving his democratic credentials by directing the local government chairmen to pick the chairman of the company through democratic means.

He said: “As the newly elected chairman of Ibadan Local Governments Properties Company, I am using this opportunity to thank Governor Seyi Makinde for his forthrightness to see that Ibadan and Oyo State is developed.

“This is one of the developments our able governor is bringing to the state by asking all the chairmen to elect their chairman through democratic means.”

Akande said his vision was to start doing things the right way and put Ibadan in good standing in terms of development.

He said: “Ours is going to be visionary and sustainable development for Ibadan, and I promise to entrench transparency, which is the watchword of our able governor.

“Everything we do must be transparent and I promise everyone that we are going to be accountable in everything we will be doing.”