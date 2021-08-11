AK-47-bearing herdsman arrested in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State police command on Tuesday, 10th of August 2021, apprehended a herdsman who simply identified himself as Mohammed, with one AK-47 rifle.

The suspect was arrested following information received by the Divisional Police Officer, Imeko divisional headquarters, that two young Fulani boys were sighted at the CAC Oha forest, Iwoye Ketu, in Imeko Afon Local Government Area with AK-47 rifles.

Upon receiving the information, the DPO quickly mobilized his men, together with hunters, vigilantes and So Safe Corps and stormed the said forest.

After hours of combing the forest, the suspect, Mohammed, was seen hiding in the bush with an AK-47 rifle, and was promptly arrested.

The police command said in a statement that Mohammed could be a member of a kidnap syndicate who had been terrorizing the area lately.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He has also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehending other members of the gang.