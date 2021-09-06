Ajulo urges Akeredolu to facilitate enactment of Value Added Tax Law

Human rights lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has enjoined the governor of Ondo State, Olurotimi Akeredolu, to set the necessary machinery in motion for the enactment of the Ondo State Value Added Tax Law, to regulate the effective administration of VAT in the state.

Ajulo made the call on Monday in ‘A Short Memo’ he addressed to the governor.

The lawyer commended what he described as the “ongoing restructuring” he said was gradually taking shape, saying that such is a welcome development.

According to him, “with fiscal federalism, the rest of our laudable aspirations on restructuring will also become reality in the very foreseeable near future.”

He said, “I call on the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to, as a matter of urgency, set the necessary machinery in motion for the enactment of the Ondo State Value Added Tax Law to regulate the effective administration of VAT in Ondo State.”

Ajulo said Ondo State is blessed to have a cerebral and pragmatic legal mind as governor, and it is of utmost importance to “seize the momentum of this present boon that Providence has granted the state in the person of the governor.”