Ajulo congratulates 87 new SANs

The Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, has extended his warmest congratulations to the 87 legal practitioners who have been elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Dr. Ajulo praised the newly minted Senior Advocates of Nigeria, attributing their achievement to their unwavering dedication and faithfulness to the legal profession.

He specifically saluted Kolawole Olowookere, Olumide Olugbenga Oniyere, Tagbo Ike, Charles Musa, Olu Olujinmi, Charles Titiloye, Wendy Kuku, Terkaa Aondo, and others, on their well-deserved recognition.

The Attorney General also commended the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) for their outstanding work in selecting the new Senior Advocates. He particularly thanked the Chairman of the LPPC, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who will be retiring at the end of this month, for his leadership and commitment to upholding the integrity of the legal profession.

Dr. Ajulo offered prayers for the continued success and excellence of the new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, urging them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and upholding the rule of law.

