Members of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria at its Annual General Meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun State elected new officers, with Emmanuel Ajufo of Opportunity To See, emerging the new president.

Ajufo, who was the Vice-President of the outgoing executive, led by Tunde Adedoyin, said he is ready to complete the ongoing projects of the immediate past president.

He said: “I was the vice-president to the immediate past president and I know where we stopped.

“So with my new team we will address the research issue which we have not been able to address till the tenure ended.

“I also want my team to address the welfare of members, especially for them to see the reason they are part of OAAN.”

Ajufo pointed out the need for more benefits for members in order for them to see the reason why they are part of the association because “we have a lot of members who are asking the question why are they part of the association”.

He however said the association will be all out to make sure that non-members are not allowed to practice because, according to him, there are so many who are not members of the OAAN and are enjoying things outside the association and this has kept on bringing up the question by members that why are they members of the association.

The new president also assured members of his team readiness to tackle the issue of taxation.

Ajufo said: “We intend to engage government some more on this and we hope that the result will positive for us.”

He also added that his team has the intention to bring in those that are outside into the association “because by the time we make it difficult for them to operate, they will join the association”.

Earlier in his speech, the outgoing president used the opportunity to list the achievement of his tenure, saying his administration was able to achieve few things despite all odds.

Adedoyin said: “We faced a lot of difficulties from our first day in office with enforcement notices from our regulators to the recession crisis which made the economy to be in comatose, and thereafter rendered the out of home industry inactive but thank God for your unwavering support and perseverance helped us not to lose focus and direction.”

Saying the expectation are more than what they were able to achieve, Adedoyin said he hoped that the new executive would surpass the challenges and do more for the association.

Femi Ogala, the former General Secretary of the association, emerged the vice-president while the Managing Director, KOK Visibity Edge emerged the General Secretary.