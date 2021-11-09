AJ’s new trainer’ll ‘bring out the killer’ for Usyk rematch

A potential new trainer has told Anthony Joshua he can ‘bring out the killer in him’ as the former heavyweight champion looks to win back his titles.

Joshua is currently preparing for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, having been beaten by the Ukrainian back in September and relinquishing his belts.

The former Olympic champion has been travelling across the United States recently as he speaks to a number of American trainers, having faced calls to change his team following the defeat to Usyk.

During his trip, he spent two days with Ronnie Shields, the former trainer of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, and his assistant Dominick Guinn at their gym in Texas.

Joshua looks likely to take in some training Stateside ahead of the rematch in April, and Guinn has mapped out what he needs to do in order to win back his titles.

“Go back to the drawing board, get back to the stuff that really got him to the top of the business,” Guinn told MyBettingSites.

“You know, using that great, devastating jab. Putting your punches together. Definitely throwing a lot of right hands at a southpaw.

“He needs to get back into believing in himself, believing what he can do. I believe that he knows that he’s a champion, he knows what to do. I think he just really needs somebody to bring him out of him.

And I think right now, the people over there, his current team are probably not bringing it out of him.

“That’s what I mean, yes – we’ll bring the dog out of him, the killer out of him, help him remember how it felt before he won his first title, before he beat Charles Martin and got that first belt. And the hunger he felt when he first won it.

“If he comes to us, that’s what we’ll be preaching for him to get back to. I think it’s just like a light switch. We just need to turn the lights on. It’s going to be just pretty much dead easy to just turn a light on. If he decides to come to Houston, he will win that title back and WBC belt also.

“I feel like if he does come to Houston, that’s going to give him another boost when he steps in the ring. To step out on his own and come somewhere else, and somewhere where he’s uncomfortable.

“And he’s going to come here and he’s going to get real uncomfortable and we’re just going to bring it back out of him.

“He’s going to be around other lions and killers just like himself. It’s a professional world and a professional ring that you get into every day. If he ends up in Houston I can guarantee you’ll probably see the best Anthony Joshua you’ve ever seen before.

“It was a great visit. I always thought Anthony Joshua was a great guy out of the ring. We worked with him on a few things and just gave him some advice that was pretty much it.”