Florence, the wife of a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has lambasted the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, for not sending her a text after she didn’t pick his numerous calls.

Florence Ajimobi spoke when the Deputy Governor visited the her over the demise of her husband.

Olaniyan, while Mrs. Ajimobi was venting her anger over not being consoled by the State Government, said he had made attempts to reach her.

He said: “But I called.

“You didn’t pick.”

Mrs. Ajimobi, while responding despite the plea by her in-law and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to take it easy, said: “You should have sent me a text message sir.

“I don’t have your number so I can’t pick up.

“I am the wife of a politician, I don’t pick numbers I don’t know.

“You should have sent a text message.

“You should have sent a text message.

“After all everybody is going to die.

“My husband is dead….”