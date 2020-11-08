The Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State outlet of Grandez Supermarket, a chain store owned and operated by Florence, the wife of late former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has been gutted by fire.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

The fire incident, which started from the back office of the outlet, was said to have spread to the main store.

Operatives of the Oyo State Fire Service, who arrived at the scene promptly, battled to curtail the fire from razing the entire outlet and or spread to nearby facilities.

Men of the State Joint Security Task Force Team, Operation Burst, were also seen on ground to prevent looting of the store, while the fire-fighters battled the inferno.