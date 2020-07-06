Renown Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, has described the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as a once in a lifetime leader who achieved all God wanted him to achieve.

The cleric made the remark on Sunday during the eighth-day fidau prayer held in honour of the late Ajimobi at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late two-time governor died on June 25.

Bello said the late Ajimobi was a rare leader who only comes around once in a generation.

He said: “Ajimobi died a fulfilled man after having achieved all God wanted him to achieve.

“When Senator Isiaq Ajimobi entered Baitul -L- Atik (Kabba) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during pilgrimage, he asked God to let him see 70 years because no one in his lineage had seen it.

“He asked God to make him the first governor to serve two terms in Oyo State.

“He also asked God to grant him mercy to build a befitting mosque for Him.

“God granted all his requests.

“He died a fulfilled man.”

The cleric said an individual like Ajimobi was a special creation of God and a leader like him would not come around for another 50 years.

Bello said: “He was a special being.

“We can never have a governor like him in Oyo State who had done so well until the next 50 years.”

He recounted his various encounters with the late Ajimobi, where he emphasised how he longed to break the family jinx of living beyond 70 years.

Bello in conjunction with other notable Islamic scholars and clerics led the gathering in series of prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Ajimobi.

NAN reports that the fidau prayer was attended by former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Senator Teslim Folarin, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Rep. Segun Odebunmi (APC-Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa) and Rep. Shina Peller (APC-Iseyin/Iwajowo/ Itesiwaju/Kajola).

Among the serving governors’ wives present were Rashidat Bello of Kogi State, Hadjia Bintu Bello-Masari of Katsina and Bisi Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Also in attendance were Asimau Yari, wife of former Zamfara State Governor; Mero Almakura, wife of former Nasarawa State Governor; and Hadjia Nana Shettima, wife of former Borno State Governor.

Among the family members present were the wife of the deceased, Florence, children, grandchildren and aides of the late former governor.

NAN also reports that the fidau prayer was attended by no more than 30 persons in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, while several other aides and supporters of the late former governor stayed outside the premises.