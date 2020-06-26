Flags were seen flying at half-mast in Oyo State on Friday in mourning the death of Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Seyi Makinde had directed that flags should fly at half-mast in honour of Ajimobi who died on Thursday, aged 70.

Makinde, in a condolence message to the Ajimobi family and people of Oyo State, had directed that flags should fly at half-mast in the state on Friday.

NAN correspondent who monitored the compliance level reports that flags were seen flying at half-mast at the state secretariat and some corporate organisations across the state.

A condolence register with the portrait picture of the late Ajimobi was placed at the Governor’s Office reception area, while the flag is flying at half-mast in front of the Governor’s Office.

Two staff of the Governor’s Office, who worked with the immediate past governor, described him as a generous and passionate leader.

The officers, who preferred to be anonymous, said the ex-governor was workaholic and jovial.

The duo said the impact of the late Ajimobi would always be remembered by the entire staff of the Governor’s Office.

Also, Yinka Adeniran of the Nation newspapers and Tayo Famous-Cole of the TVC, both members of Governor’s Office Press Crew during Ajimobi’s tenure, said he had fanstatic human relations and was approachable.

The two journalists described the immediate past governor as a blunt human being who never hid his feelings to any issue.

They said Ajimobi would for ever be remembered for his good deeds and wonderful projects executed during his tenure.

NAN.