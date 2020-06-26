The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expressed sadness over the death of the former two-term Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who answered the final call on Thursday.

The party said this in a press statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday and signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.

The party described the late former governor “as a versatile politician, courageous administrator and a jinx breaker in the politics of Oyo State, who never shied away from expressing his mind and taking responsibility on issues.

“The former Governor of Oyo State was a jinx breaker as he was the first Senator to become a governor in Oyo State, and the first person to occupy the seat of governor twice and in succession.

“Ajumobi raised the bar of governance in Oyo. We cannot forget that the late Senator, against past failed efforts and age-long erroneous impression that Ibadan cannot be made clean, Ajumobi not only cleaned up by the largest city in West Africa, he also left his indelible marks on infrastructure, education, health and agriculture among others. He was a jolly good fellow.”

While commiserating with APC leaders and members in Oyo State and at the national level and the Oyo State Government on the death of the Senator “at a time the nation could have benefited more from his wealth of experience”, the Ogun APC enjoined the family members to be consoled that Senator Ajumobi has, by his deeds, etched his name positively in the book of remembrance in Oyo State, and prayed that God will grant the family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.