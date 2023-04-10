Ajibola: MUSWEN mourns death, attests to ex-AGF virtues

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has mourned the passing of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abdul Jabbar Bola Ajibola, describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest legal minds and number one Law officer of the country.

MUSWEN message is contained in a press statement signed by its Executive Secretary/CEO, Prof Muslih ‘Tayo Yahya Monday.

The organisation acknowledged that late Ajibola’s exemplary contributions to the growth of Muslims in Nigeria and Africa as a whole is outstanding, attesting that he dedicated his life to the course of the Muslim Ummah and worked tirelessly to promote unity and religious harmony across the country and the continent of Africa.

It stated that his numerous achievements and legacies would remain forever etched in the annals of history.

The statement reads part: “Judge Ajibola was a visionary leader and a trailblazer whose impact on the Nigerian Muslim community cannot be overstated. As a man of principle, courage, and action, he was a shining example of what could be achieved when passion, determination, skill, and punctuality are brought together in the service of a noble course.

“One of the most significant contributions of Judge Ajibola while serving as a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was his efforts toward the improvement of the global justice system. At the World Court, he worked tirelessly to promote the course of justice and the advancement of international law. His legal expertise and unwavering commitment to justice and fairness earned him the respect and admiration of people all over the world.

“In Nigeria, Judge Ajibola was well respected within the legal community for his exceptional legal knowledge and for his role as former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation. As Minister, he championed legal reforms that advanced the course of justice, democracy, and good governance in Nigeria. His contributions to the development of the Nigerian legal system remain significant and memorable.

“As the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MUSWEN, Judge Ajibola significantly promoted religious harmony and peaceful co-existence between Muslims and people of other faiths. Under his able leadership, MUSWEN worked tirelessly to improve the welfare of Muslims in the South West region of Nigeria.

“Judge Ajibola as a devout Muslim lived his life in accordance with the teachings of Islam. He was a man of great faith, humility, and compassion, and he always put the needs of others before his own. His commitment to the course of the Muslim Ummah, his exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to justice and fairness will continue to inspire countless Nigerians for generations to come.

“On behalf of the President of NUSWEN and the entire Ummah, I extend our deepest condolences to Judge Ajibola’s family, friends, and loved ones. May Allah grant him eternal peace and a place in Janat al-Firdaus, and may He grant his family, friends, and loved ones the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss. Justice Ajibola’s passing is a great loss to the Nigerian Muslim community and the nation as a whole”.