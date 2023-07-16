Ajegbomogun commends Egbetokun over rewarding scheme in police

828 828

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has been commended for his efforts at improving the security situation in the country through innovative decisions that will boost the morale of officers and men of the force since his assumption of office.

Lanre Ajegbomogun, a renowned animal health practitioner and security expert gave the commendation during a chat with newsmen at the sideline of a political group meeting in Lagos.

He specifically identified Egbetokun’s creation of the 40,000-man capacity Special Intervention Squad comprising of trained elite officers as an innovative strategy to combat insecurity and other menace confronting the Nigerian society.

According to Ajegbomogun, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police had started off with the revamp of the police reward scheme, a programme that rewards gallantry among officers and men of the force in the course of performing their duties.

Ajegbomogun also advised Egbetokun to seek synergy with the Customs service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in tackling the perennial problems of insurgency and banditry, saying arms and ammunition are not manufactured locally but are smuggled through the borders and seaports and that criminality are perpetrated mostly under the influence of hard drugs. He noted that the NDLEA in recent times had done wonderfully well in busting drug cartels in the country.