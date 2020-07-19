The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Agboola Ajayi, has said he understands the frustration of the Ekiti State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), over his inability to remove him from office illegally.

Ajayi spoke on Sunday against the backdrop of the statement credited to Akeredolu on Saturday in Eseodo Local Government Area of the state that the choice of his deputy for the 2016 governorship election was an error.

Responding in a statement by his spokesman, Babatope Okeowo, on Sunday, the Deputy Governor, who has since left the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party over the face-off with Akeredolu, said: “We understand the frustration of Governor Akeredolu over his inability to remove his deputy illegally through the instrumentality of the House of Assembly having heavily induced them with state fund to do so.

“We also understand the self-inflicted pain of running the state aground through the inflated contract, clannishness and malfeasance through the N4.3 billion kept in secret account of Zenith Bank and disbursed without legislative approval.

“These and many injuries Governor Akeredolu caused himself cannot be blamed on his Deputy, HE Agboola Ajayi who he has sidelined for the past three and half years.

“It must be put on record that Akeredolu contested in 2012 governorship election and came a distant third in the election won by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party.

“It was the experience, weight and political capital Hon Ajayi brought into the 2016 gubernatorial election that produced the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

“The Yoruba proverb that says when the head is rotten, the whole body is destroyed is apt in Ondo State as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has destroyed the economy of the state and cornered her resources for few cronies and family members.

“If there is any wrong choice, it is Governor Akeredolu who has refused to take all-wise counsel not only from his Deputy but by senior citizens of Ondo State.”