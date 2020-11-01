A Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, Adeleye Ajayi, has extended his condolences to the Executive Members of the Nigeria Television Authority, Victoria Island Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the management over the death its Manager of News, Tunde Saiki.

According to Ajayi, the death of Saiki came as a shock to him.

He said: “I am deeply sad because the death of the erudite journalist came at a time his services are mostly needed by the union, by NTA and by Nigeria in general.

“I pray that the Lord Almighty will comfort his family, his colleagues and the management of NTA.

“May God Almighty rests his gentle soul.”

—