Ajayi Crowther University gets first female VC

The Governing Council of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, has announced the appointment of Prof. Ebunoluwa Olufemi Oduwole as the institution’s first-ever female Vice-Chancellor.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the university’s history and Nigerian higher education.

Oduwole is set to succeed Prof. Timothy Adebayo, the current Vice-Chancellor, whose five-year tenure concludes in a few months.

Her selection follows a rigorous process, recognising her extensive experience and distinguished career in university administration.

A press release from the University on Tuesday said Prof. Oduwole brings on board a remarkable depth of expertise to her new role.

“Oduwole brings on board an exceptional wealth of experience in university administration, spanning over 39 years of service in the Nigerian university system,” the statement affirmed, highlighting her long-standing commitment and contributions to academic leadership.

Oduwole’s academic journey is impressive, culminating in a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan.

Also Read:

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan, and a Master of Science in Bioethics from a consortium of prestigious European universities: Katholieke University, Leuven (Belgium), Radboud University, Nijmegen (Netherlands), and the University of Padova (Italy).

Her professional career began at Olabisi Onabanjo University in 1985, where she steadily climbed the academic ladder to become a Professor of African Philosophy.

Her areas of specialisation include Ethics, Bioethics, Philosophy of Religion, Gender Studies, and African Studies.

Throughout her tenure at OOU, Oduwole demonstrated a robust and impactful administrative track record.

She held numerous leadership positions, notably serving as the sole Deputy Vice-Chancellor between 2016 and 2018, overseeing both academic and administrative portfolios simultaneously.

From 2018 to 2020, she served as the Vice-Chancellor, Administration.

Earlier in her career, she was appointed Head of the Department of Philosophy from 2003 to 2006, before rising to the position of Dean of the Faculty of Arts.

Beyond OOU, Oduwole has been an active member of various strategic committees within the Nigerian university system, including those at the University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and Osun State University.

She is also a member of the Governing Council of Ajayi Crowther University and serves on the Church of Nigeria Theological Accreditation and Regulatory Board.

With her vast academic and administrative knowledge in university management, Oduwole’s appointment is anticipated to usher in a new chapter of visionary leadership and mark a historic milestone for Ajayi Crowther University.

Post Views: 17