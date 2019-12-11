Ajax Amsterdam have been eliminated from the Champions League following their 1-0 loss to Valencia on Tuesday.

The Dutch league champions, whose remarkable run to the semifinals last season ended dramatically to eventual runners-up, Tottenham Hotspur, will now participate in the Europa League’s last 32.

Rodrigo’s goal in the 24th minute sealed Ajax’s fate, while also ensuring the Spanish side win Group H and advance to the Champions League knockout round.

Ajax entered the matchday at the top of Group H, but the loss coupled with Chelsea’s victory over Lille, sees them finish third in the group with 10 points.

Valencia and Chelsea go on with 11 points, while Lille finish last with one point.