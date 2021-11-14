Subscribe
Ajani Burchall pens pro terms with Aston Villa

Ajani Burchall has signed a professional contract with Aston Villa.

The winger, 17, joined the Academy from AFC Bournemouth in July, having become the third-youngest player to make a senior debut for the Cherries when he appeared as a substitute against Huddersfield Town last season.

Academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted to see Ajani sign his first professional contract after joining us in the summer.

“We feel he has a lot of potential which, with a lot of hard work, he will hopefully fulfil.

“We look forward to seeing how he develops.”

