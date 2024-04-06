Ajaka condemns Kogi killing, calls for prompt action

Alhaji Yakubu Ajaka, Social Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in the November 11, 2023 election, has condemned the bandits’ attack on Agojeju-Odo community in Omala Local Government of Kogi.

Ajaka made the remarks in a statement in Lokoja on Saturday.

He also called for immediate action to stop the incessant attacks in the area by bandits.

A total of 25 persons were reportedly killed by bandits on Thursday in an attack that left several people injured and farm produce destroyed.

Ajaka condemned the reoccurring maiming and killing of innocent Kogites in Bagana, Otutubatu, Iyade, Agbenema, Agojeju-Odo and other affected communities in Omala LGA.

“The life of every citizen is sacred and important and it is the responsibility of the state to protect the masses against internal and external aggression.

“It is high time the state government got up to its primary responsibility of securing Kogi.

“I urge the current occupants of Lugard House to put an end to the crises and heightened insecurity in Kogi by mobilising resources needed to solve the present conflict and to prevent future occurrence,” he said.

He called for immediate deployment of the security apparatus of the state to maintain order and stability in the affected areas.

He called on the Federal Government to intervene in the matter to save the citizens.

“I am certain that the President will not allow his government to be overrun by insecurity in any part of the country. Kogi State should not be allowed to turn into a killing field.

“The safety of lives is the first priority in governance.

“I am also appealing to the Inspector General of Police, all the Service Chiefs and the National Security Adviser to swiftly intervene and thoroughly investigate the cause of the persistent crisis.

“I hereby seek for humanitarian assistance for those displaced by the conflict,” he said.

Ajaka shared in the grief of the families of those that lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

He called on the people to be steadfast and cooperate with the security forces for the restoration of peace in the affected communities.