Ajaero urges women to emulate virtuous role models

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, has called on women across the country to emulate prominent women in the Bible who lived virtuous lives and adopt them as role models.

Ajaero made this appeal at a programme organised by the Good Tidings Bible Church International (GTBCI) Women of Honour Community Spotlight to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that IWD, celebrated globally on March 8 annually, has the 2025 theme: “Accelerate Action.”

He cited biblical figures such as Esther and Ruth as exemplary role models, urging women to follow their virtues. Ajaero also stated the role of women in the Aba Women’s Riot of 1929, adding that today’s women must leave a lasting impact, just as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti did in the early 1960s.

He pointed to organisations such as the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, which is predominantly led by women, emphasising the importance of women supporting each other to succeed.

“Women today must emulate great women as their role models and support one another. They must organise themselves. We must recognise them as competent enough to take on leadership roles,” Ajaero stressed.

Obinna Aguocha, a member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South in Abia State, also urged Nigeria’s leadership to give women more prominent roles in governance.

According to him, women’s participation in governance is crucial, and IWD has given global recognition to this cause. He further called for an end to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and stressed the need for a nationwide platform to spread awareness at the grassroots level.

Moji Makanjuola, Executive Director and Founder of the International Society of Media in Public Health and Development, noted that women make up half of Nigeria’s population, and their voices must be heard.

She noted that as mothers and caregivers, women are naturally inclined towards justice and bear the burden of domestic and care responsibilities. Makanjuola warned that excluding women from decision-making processes amounts to wasting half of the country’s human capital and resources.

She stressed the need for women to influence society, pointing out that many women face injustice in the workplace, at home, and in their communities.

“We have the right to vote in universal suffrage as women. Taking it further is the right to exert greater influence and make the world a better place.

“We have borne the scars of wars, child marriages, militancy, and insurgencies, where, unfortunately, women have been collateral damage. It is time to put an end to this by having women take a stand.

“Throughout history, women have been commoditised. It is time to stand against being used as bargaining chips,” she stated.

Makanjuola also acknowledged influential female leaders across the world, including Indira Gandhi of India, Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, and Joyce Banda of Malawi.

She stressed that Nigerian women must be given their rightful place in leadership and governance. She further outlined the role of religious organisations in promoting and advancing women’s empowerment.

Dr Tophia Gupar, Chairperson of the event, stated that this was the first time Good Tidings Bible Church International was celebrating IWD at the church level.

She explained that the event was organised to acknowledge the contributions of women in the church, including engineers, artisans, doctors, and politicians. Gupar added that a platform had been created within the church to enable women from various professions to come together and contribute to community development.

