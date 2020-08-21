Anthony Joshua believes Alexander Povetkin is “seriously skilled” and does not believe Dillian Whyte can match his destructive victory over the Russian heavyweight.

Joshua overcame a torrid start to stop Povetkin in the seventh round of their world title fight at Wembley and will be ringside to watch the former WBA champion’s clash with Whyte on Saturday night.

Whyte revealed he could target a ruthless early win at Thursday’s final press conference, but Joshua has suggested that his British rival will have to work much harder than he did to overcome Povetkin.

“Everyone has issues in training, if he [Whyte] trained right, he will come through,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“He is a fighter, Dillian. But Povetkin is a seriously skilled heavyweight – an Olympic gold medallist, a world champion whose only losses were against [Wladimir] Klitschko and me.

“He’s good, a good fighter who hasn’t been on the losing end much so hasn’t got used to that feeling.

“He still has the hunger and will go in against Dillian thinking he can win.”

Asked for his prediction, Joshua added: “It will go to a points decision.”

Dillian Whyte said he’s excited by the prospect of a hard fight against dangerous opponent Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua was beaten by Whyte as an amateur, then defeated him by stoppage in the professional ranks, and promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested the duo could meet again next year.

“If he wants it, he can get it,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I’ve told him already before. I’ve told him many times. I’m not scared to fight him. I want to fight him. It’s not like it’s a secret.”