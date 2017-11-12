AJ to become billionaire boxer 

Barry Hearn believes Anthony Joshua can fulfill his dream of becoming the first billionaire boxer by 2025.

The IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion has boasted an undefeated record in his 20 professional fights – his latest victory coming over Carlos Takam in Cardiff – and Hearn believes this will be a key element of Joshua’s potential.

According to the Sun, Matchroom boss Hearn, who promote Joshua’s fights, said: “Anthony is well on the way to achieving his target but he’ll have to stay undefeated for 10 years to do it, and he is already two years into that.

“Joshua’s aim – which some people thought was a bit tongue-in-cheek when he said it – is definitely doable as long as he gets the right kind of financial planning.”

It is estimated that Joshua has already raked in around £50 million, including sponsorship, with Sportsmail reporting in the past that “being a millionaire is good, but you have to set your sights higher”.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker have all voiced there desires for a crack at 28-year-old Joshua, with Wilder – WBC heavyweight champion – the most eager for a showdown.