Aiyedatiwa sworn in as seventh governor of Ondo

Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn-in as the 7th governor of Ondo State.

The ceremony took place at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital.

Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his deputy Olayide Adelami around 12:59 pm.

The immediate family members of the governor and his deputy were at the swearing-in ceremony.

Present at the ceremony include the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ekiti state governor Biodun Oyebanji, former governors of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, and the Minister of Youth Development, Hon Ayodele Olawande.

Others present include present and past members of the national assembly, the state party chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin and former members of the state executive council.

Details later…

