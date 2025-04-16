Aiyedatiwa sets up arbitration panel to resolve Isinigbo/Igoba land dispute

In a decisive move to end the protracted land dispute between the Isinigbo and Igoba communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved the constitution of an Arbitration Committee to mediate the conflict and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The committee is chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, OON, expert in conflict resolution and a Fellow of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Arbitratirs in the United Kingdom.

The Governor’s action aligns with a resolution of the Ondo State House of Assembly and underscores his administration’s commitment to peace, security, and communal harmony across the state.

The land dispute between Isinigbo and Igoba has lingered for years, leading to the loss of lives and the destruction of property worth millions of naira. The unrest has also strained social relations and disrupted the peaceful coexistence of residents in the affected communities.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s intervention is seen as a bold step toward restoring order and ensuring long-term stability.

The committee’s mandate includes identifying the root and immediate causes of the conflict, key actors involved, and facilitating peaceful dialogue between stakeholders.

Also Read

Other members of the committee include Hon. Ololade Gbegudu, representing Okitipupa Constituency II in the State House of Assembly; Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Wilson Afolabi; Ondo State Surveyor-General, Surv. Idowu Owolabi; and Mr. F.O. Adaramola, Secretary of the Ondo State Boundary Commission, who will serve as secretary of the committee.

According to the appointment letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, the committee is also expected to recommend actionable solutions to the boundary issues and propose strategic policies to prevent similar conflicts in other parts of the state.

The committee has been given a three-month timeline to complete its assignment and submit its report to the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Olayide Owolabi Adelami, for further action.

Post Views: 7