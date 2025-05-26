Aiyedatiwa okays upgrade of 102 Ondo health centres

As part of efforts to enhance healthcare services across the state, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the rehabilitation of no fewer than 102 primary health centres.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to drastically reducing child and maternal mortality through ongoing health sector reforms.

Aiyedatiwa made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the five-day Ondo State Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative Co-creation Workshop held in Akure, the state capital, on Monday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Health Matters, Simi Odimayo, the governor described the initiative as transformative, aimed at significantly lowering maternal and newborn mortality rates.

He commended the health teams from both the Federal and State Governments, as well as other agencies, for their dedication to the initiative, noting that the state’s participation reaffirmed “our collective commitment to protecting the lives of women and children in all communities.”

In his words: “We recognise that improving health outcomes requires deliberate and sustained investment, not only in infrastructure but also in the welfare and well-being of our health workforce and the wider population.

“I am pleased to announce that our administration has commenced the implementation of the new minimum wage, which has increased from N35,000 to N73,000—a bold and compassionate step reflecting our dedication to enhancing the living standards of our hardworking civil servants.

“In addition, we have approved the entry level of Medical Officers as Grade Level 13 and nurses as Grade Level 10, aligning with best practices at the Federal level and in other progressive states.

“This strategy aims to attract and retain top-tier professionals who will drive excellence in our healthcare delivery system.

“Plans are underway to recruit more health workers. Salaries have been adjusted upwards to be more competitive, and efforts are ongoing to revamp secondary health facilities to provide effective Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care.

“Furthermore, this administration will construct 50- to 100-bed facilities in at least five secondary health centres across the three senatorial districts.

“In our relentless pursuit of better health services, I have also approved the rehabilitation of 102 primary healthcare facilities statewide.

“These upgrades will focus not only on service areas but also on staff accommodation, ensuring a conducive working and service environment.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa stressed that reducing maternal and newborn mortality requires intentional policy measures, responsive health systems, continuous community engagement, and a skilled, motivated workforce.

He expressed optimism that the outcomes of the five-day co-creation workshop would yield locally relevant and impactful interventions.

