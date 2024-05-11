Aiyedatiwa celebrates Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti, at 98

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo has congratulated the National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his 98th birthday.

Aiyedatiwa’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Saturday in Akure.

The governor described Pa Fasoranti as a symbol of integrity, statesmanship and patriotism.

He described the virtues of the elder statesman as contentment, sacrifice, devotion and loyalty which had contributed in great measure to the longevity that God has blessed him with.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ondo State, I congratulate a distinguished elder statesman, one of the founding fathers of our state and the National Leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, OFR, on the occasion of his 98th birthday.

“Baba remains one of the most refined leaders that Nigeria has ever produced.

“His impeccable strength of character and his fidelity to the traits that have distinguished him from his peers for decades will remain a lesson to generations of leaders.

“Sir, on this special day, we honour your dedication, wisdom, and tireless efforts in promoting the welfare of our people and shaping our nation’s future. Your legacy will continue to inspire and guide us towards a brighter tomorrow.

“I am indeed delighted to join your family, friends and well-wishers from far and near to celebrate with you today and I pray for more strength, sound health and peace as you mark this milestone,” Aiyedatiwa said.