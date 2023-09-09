Aiyedatiwa appreciates Ondo people, SEC over Akeredolu’s return

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has expressed appreciation to the people of the state and the State Executive Council for supporting him while he acted in place of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure by his Press Secretary, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa described the return of Akeredolu as a dedication to the mandate of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akeredolu proceeded on medical leave for about three months and resumed on Friday.

The deputy governor, who had acted for the period said that he was in constant touch with him throughout the period.

He said, “This shows my concern for the welfare of the people of the state and I am grateful to the Almighty God for granting our governor an improved health and a safe trip back home.

“Like I had said on a number of occasions, Mr governor was in touch with us throughout that period and that was why we continued to assure the people of the state that there was no cause for alarm over his health.

“That he has resumed duties immediately after returning to the country is a testament to his commitment to the mandate given to him twice by the people of Ondo State.

“His swift resumption also shows his determination to work for them till the last day of his administration,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the prayers of the people of the state for Akeredolu in the last three months and thanked them for showing their love.

“I want to also thank them for the support given me as acting governor during the absence of the governor. I am indeed grateful for the show of love for this administration.

“As we all welcome back Mr. Governor to office, I pray that God Almighty will continue to protect, guide and grant him strength as he continues to lead the good people of Ondo State towards transformational development,” Aiyedatiwa said.