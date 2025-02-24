Aiyedatiwa appoints Pa Fasoranti’s son as SSG, reappoints advisers

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has appointed Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as the Secretary to the State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Taiwo is the son of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

The appointment is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa was inaugurated earlier on Monday as the 7th elected governor of the state.

Until his appointment as SSG, Fasoranti, who hails from Akure South Local Government, was the Chairman of the Ondo State Hospitals Management Board.

The governor also reappointed Dr Kayode Ajulo as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Omowunmi Isaac as Commissioner for Finance.

Aiyedatiwa also approved the appointment of four Special Advisers; Engr Johnson Alabi on Power; Seun Osamaye on Women Affairs; Bola Taiwo on Union Matters and Special Duties; and Prof. Simidele Odimayo on Health.

The governor said the Senior Special Assistant on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, had been elevated to the position of Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.

Aiyedatiwa urged the appointees “to hit the ground running by providing effective and efficient services to the people of Ondo State.”

He said that all appointments were with immediate effect.

