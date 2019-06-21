The fixtures for the Round of 16 of both Men and Women for the Aiteo Cup has been released.

The fixtures were released on Thursday.

Fixtures for the Round of 16 in the 2019 Aiteo Cup Men’s Competition:

Cynosure FC Vs Niger Tornadoes (Makurdi, June 23, 4 p.m.)

Warri Wolves Vs Rivers United (Yenagoa, June 23, 4 p.m.)

Stars Vs Abia Warriors (June 23, 4 p.m.)

Smart City Vs Shooting Stars (Ijebu-Ode, June 23, 4 p.m.)

Insurance FC Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Jos, June 23, 4 p.m.)

EFCC FC Vs Aklosendi FC (Lokoja, June 24, 4 p.m.)

Plateau United Vs Calabar Rovers (June 24, 4 p.m., Venue to be decided Friday)

Kano Pillars Vs Kwara United (June 24, 4 p.m. Venue to be decided Friday).

Women:

Rivers Angels 1 Adamawa Queens 1 (Rivers Angels win 5-4 after penalty kicks)

FC Robo 1 Sunshine Queens 1 (Sunshine Queens win 5-4 after penalty kicks)

Osun Babes 0 Delta Queens 2

Vera Gold Angels 0 Bayelsa Queens 3 (Walk-over)

Nasarawa Amazons 4 Pelican Stars 2

Fortress Ladies 1 Confluence Queens 4

Abia Angels 1 Ibom Angels 2

* Edo Queens Vs Olori Babes postponed as a result of the automobile accident the Olori Babes were involved in on their way to match venue.

* Rivers Angels, Sunshine Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Delta Queens, Bayelsa Queens, Ibom Angels, Confluence Queens already qualified for the quarter finals.

NAN.