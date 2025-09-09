Aisha Yesufu turns around Tinubu’s 2013 statement to taunt him, APC

A prominent activist, Aisha Yesufu, has sparked a controversial online debate on the role of security agencies under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after she unearthed an old statement made by President Bola Tinubu, which she used to taunt him and the party.

The activist, who backed a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, for the 2023 presidential election, threw the jab in a post on her X handle on Tuesday.

Yesufu wrote: “If Police have become the armed wing of APC let us know.

“If the army is now patriotic towards one party let us know.

“We will all join the army.”

Yesufu’s post mirrors a similar statement made by Tinubu in November 2013, when he accused the police and army of acting as the armed wing of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement has generated buzz as critics observed that the resurfaced tweet highlights a striking irony: what Tinubu once condemned in opposition is now being alleged against his administration, with repeated claims that the police and APC loyalists are harassing political opponents and protesters.

Further comments trailing the tweets asserted that both Yesufu’s post and Tinubu’s decade-old remark further begged the question of whether Nigeria’s security agencies are being weaponised for partisan interests.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']