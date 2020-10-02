A photograph has emerged of the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, after they were dressed for the ceremony at the Eagle Square to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence.

The photographs, from the background, was taken inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It had the First Lady looking into the eyes of the President in a loving and suggestive manner.

Several interpretations had been given to the photograph.

However, one of it was that the Hajia Buhari was “toasting” the President, still shocked at how handsome he still is.

A contributor to the discussion put it in Pidgin English: “Mutum (Man), I no know say you still fine like this o (Man, I didn’t known you are still this handsome).

The couple after the photograph then left for the Eagle Square, where Nigeria had a low key, but colourful celebration marking Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.