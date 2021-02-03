Mohammed Ovajimo, the photographer to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has died at the age of 39.

Ovajimo, an indigene of Kogi State, died on Wednesday after a brief illness in Abuja.

The news of his death was announced by the Director Information in the Office Of The First Lady, Suleiman Haruna, in Abuja.

Haruna said: “Today, we lost Mohammed Yusuf Ovajimo a professional photographer working with the NGO of the First Lady of Nigeria FUTURE ASSURED.

“Ovajimo was an accomplished professional with loads of skill and great human relations.

“He will be greatly missed, may his soul rest in perfect peace.”