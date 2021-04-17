Dr. Hajo Sani, the biographer to the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has been appointed Ambassador and Nigeria’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

She was until her new appointment the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Women Affairs and Administration.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, Aliyu Abdullahi, on Friday congratulated Sani on the appointment, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying her competence and the invaluable contributions she will make to Nigeria and the world during her tour of duty.

The statement said: “Dr. Hajo Sani has in the last six years served as the head of Administration to the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, bringing her experience in government and development circles as a humanitarian, gender, health, and education advocate, as well as a teacher, administrator and politician to bear in the smooth operation of the office.

“The Office of the First Lady, despite the loss of her valuable services, congratulates Dr. Hajo Sani on this notable appointment and commends the federal government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying her competence and the invaluable contributions she will make to Nigeria and the world during her tour of duty.”

Dr Sani’s book on the First Lady, entitled: “Aisha Buhari: Being Different,” was launched earlier in the week in Abuja.