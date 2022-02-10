Aisha Buhari visits Kano over killing of five-year-old Hanifa

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has visited Kano State to commiserate with the government, family and the people of the state over the killing of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar by the proprietor of her school.

Hajia Buhari paid the condolence visit on Wednesday, where she vowed that she would back justice in the case.

She also used the opportunity to commiserate with the state over the loss of famous cleric, Ahmad Bamba.

Speaking with newsmen at the Kano State Government House, Hajia Buhari said: “I am here on a private visit to commiserate with the Governor of Kano and his wife, the emir of Kano and the good people of the state over the loss of Sheik Ahmad Bamba and also the innocent Hanifa Abubakar.

“We hope and pray that justice will be done for her.

“As a mother, I have children and grandchildren already in primary school.

“They trust their teachers so much and so do we too.

“So, in a situation whereby our children are not safe in their schools that means society has become something else.

“I think the punishment should be done in other to satisfy all the matters in Nigeria.”

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, thanked the First Lady for the visit, adding that justice will be served in the case of Hanifa.

Ganduje said: “Hanifa is our daughter and that of Nigerians.

“We are concerned and we are happy about the visit all the way from Abuja.

“Even when the event took place, you made a press statement that you hope the government will take appropriate measures to see that the culprits are brought to book.”