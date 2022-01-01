Aisha Buhari unveils First Baby of the Year 2022 + Photos

The First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has unveiled the First Baby of the Year 2022, charging mothers across the country to take adequate care of their babies, ensuring their healthy growth and development through immunization, exclusive breastfeeding, and provision of proper nutrition.

She spoke at an event organised to unveil the First Baby of the Year 2022 at Bwari General Hospital, Abuja.

The First Lady, who was represented by Senior Special Assistant to the President on African First Ladies Peace Mission, Dr. Mairo Tanko Almakura, also advocated for the use of proper weaning foods for healthy growth and brain development of their babies.

She said at the event on New Year Day: “I wish to congratulate the hospital, the parents of the First Baby, and indeed all other babies born in Nigeria today.”

Hajia Buhari also called on mothers to note the importance of ante-natal, hospital deliveries and post-natal care to address the challenges of maternal and child mortality, as well as maintain basic sanitation and hygiene, space their births, register their children at birth and enroll their children to school at the appropriate age.

Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who was represented by Director, Gender Affairs of the Ministry, F. K. Bulus, said the event was meant to create awareness on the importance of healthy living for mothers and newborn babies.

Tallen further said the Ministry has created a platform to meet with all First Babies each year as part of activities to mark the World Breastfeeding Week and called on the parents of the First Baby to embrace exclusive breastfeeding as the first vaccine against all forms of diseases.

The Chief Medical Director of Bwari General Hospital, Dr. Abdulahi Anate, had earlier expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the effort she is making towards improving the lives of mothers and their children through the Future Assured Programme.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of gifts by the First Lady to the First Baby of the Year, Baby Esther Bemi, received by her parents Madam Esther and Mr. Hosea Bemi.

The First Lady also presented gifts to the Bwari General Hospital and other babies at the hospital.