First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The first lady, who quietly relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September 2021, is currently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

She was said to have returned to the country on Wednesday night.

A credible source confided in the Eagleonline on Thursday that the First Lady agreed to come back into the country after a lot of persuasion especially when her long absence had become an embarrassment to the Villa. Officials had become helpless in trying to explain away her absence.

The source also confirmed that part of the deal was that she would come into the country as quietly as posible without any ceremony. That may be the reason why nobody was aware when she arrived the country.

There were concerns over her whereabouts during the long absence but the presidency avoided making comments on the issue.

One of Hajiya Aisha’s aides, Kabiru Dodo, finally opened up on the current absence in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, in December 2020.

Dodo, who spoke on the development while presenting some items to widows on behalf of the president’s wife, faulted the report that the first lady left the country because of rising insecurity.