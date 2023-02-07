Aisha Buhari, one of Aso Rock cabals – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, is one of the cabals in the Presidential Villa, also called Aso Rock.

The former APC PCC Director made the allegation when she appeared in an Arise Television programme on Monday.

Mohammed’s comment comes on the heels of statement made by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who claimed that some Aso Rock cabals were working to frustrate the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming elections.

Mohammed said she was not afraid to mention names, unlike El-Rufai, who had said: “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the elections because they didn’t get their way.

“They had their candidate and their candidate didn’t win the primaries.

“They are still trying to get us to lose the elections and they are hiding behind the President’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

“I will give two examples: This petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.”

The First Lady had shared a video of El-Rufai’s interview with Channels Television on social media, a move that set tongues wagging.

But speaking on Arise TV’s “Morning Show” on Monday, Mohammed said: “Let me tell you who one of the cabals is today: It’s Aisha Buhari.

“Aisha Buhari that is talking today is part of the cabal.

“Yes, we knew the cabal of Abba Kyari, Mamam Duara of late, that she couldn’t even come out to say.

“When she started talking about the cabal, she glossed on it.

“She didn’t have the guts to come out and name names.

“I named names.

“For the first time in Nigeria, I started to name names.

“She (Aisha) reinforced what El-Rufai said.

“El-Rufai said ‘the cabals in the villa’.

“She confirmed it.

“She is also part of the cabals.

“I am trained not to say the details.

“We are trained to leave names.

“You have to have the guts to give names.”