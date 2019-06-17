At a dinner to celebrate the female participants of the Democracy Day parade, the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has charged the celebrants to inspire young ones by being role models.

Hajiya Buhari noted that the celebrants have won the hearts of Nigerians, including hers.

The event was held at the Banquet Hall, State House on Sunday.

She said: “You have also endeared many young ladies and even men to join the military service and contribute in the protection of our dear nation.”

Throughout history, she noted, the central role of women in the society has ensured the stability, progress and long term development of nations, women in the military no less.

Buhari said: “That is why I am quick to appreciate women who have excelled in their different areas of specialization.”

She commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and Police for always showcasing the Nigerian nation in good light through their usual local and international missions, and specially commended the Guards Brigade for spending many hours of training to come out with a world-class performance at the Democracy Day parade.

The Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, in her welcome remarks expressed her admiration to the women for the wonderful parade and display, noting that the First Lady invited them to dinner to honour and celebrate them as well as express her support to the excellence they displayed.

Osinbajo called on them to continue the good work they are doing, projecting positive image of women and Nigeria.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who was the Chairman of the Inauguration Planning Committee, appreciated Mrs. Buhari for hosting the ladies for their exemplary performance.

Their performance, Mustapha said, was demonstrative of the sense of loyalty with which the Armed Forces defers to the constitution, the President and the territorial integrity of the nation.

The event, he said, was witnessed by Presidents, Heads of Government and Heads of National Delegations, some of who have indicated their interest to learn from Nigeria.

The Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Umar Thama Musa, in a goodwill message noted that the First Lady has always championed the cause of women, thereby providing a platform for them to contribute their quota to national development.

The event, Musa said, “is a testament to Her Excellency’s resolve to always reward hard work and encourage acts of distinction amongst Nigerian women and is significant as it will boost the morale of my female soldiers far above and beyond normal heights to the next level.”

He promised that the ladies will remain disciplined, loyal, professional and fully committed to their constitutional responsibility.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of a plaque to the First Lady by the Guards Brigade.